DieRuhigeHand

Healthy42

Last Login: 09/20/2023

+0.2%
since 9/20/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Feed

Trading Idea

Ich nutze dieses Wikifolio einfach als Referenzdepot zu den Folios mit Einzelaktien…. Einmalige Investition in einen SP500-ETF und einen US Small Value-ETF. Aufteilung 80:20 Sind meine Aktiendepots so gut wie der Markt, schlechter oder besser.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSTEADY42

Date created

09/20/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

