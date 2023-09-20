DieRuhigeHand
+0.2%
since 9/20/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich nutze dieses Wikifolio einfach als Referenzdepot zu den Folios mit Einzelaktien…. Einmalige Investition in einen SP500-ETF und einen US Small Value-ETF. Aufteilung 80:20 Sind meine Aktiendepots so gut wie der Markt, schlechter oder besser.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFSTEADY42
Date created
09/20/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0