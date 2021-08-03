Summer Wind
Last Login: 2021-08-03
Performance
-0.3 %since 2021-05-09
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-08-02 at 03:01 pmIE00BMWXKN31Price EUR 7.937 4.0 %
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Die wichtigsten Themen der nächsten Dekade: Klima Wandel, Umwelt Schutz, Kryptos, EV Cars, Food, Rohstoffe und Cyber Security Es wird alles gehandelt was langfristig und kurzfristig Rendite erwirtschaftet show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFSUMMERXW
Date created
|2021-05-09
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2017-09-12
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis