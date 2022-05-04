LoginRegister
Value Folio

GabrielleTrader

Last Login: 05/04/2022

-0.2%
since 04/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.08
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Value investing portfolio inspired by Ben Graham and Warren Buffett investment theories. Investing in companies having : - Historical strong growth of revenues and earnings. - Strong EPS and EPC - Defendable moats When these companies' stocks are available for purchase at reasonable prices.

Master data

Symbol

WFVALUEFOL

Date created

04/28/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

