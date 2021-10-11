See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

World-Value

khloton

Performance

  • +2.8 %
    since 2021-02-25
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -7.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.60×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The main idea behind this Portfolio is to select stocks that seem to be undervalued based on their fair value.
To minimize the downside risk only companies with strong balance sheets will be evaluated.
Furthermore, the goal of this portfolio is to beat the performance of the MSCI World Index. While this index lists the largest companies in the world my strategy is not restricted to large-cap stocks. In my opinion, small-cap stocks can provide great opportunities for value investors.
Maybe it's also important to give you a better understanding of my value investing approach. For me the value of a company is based on its future cash flows. For me, it doesn't matter if that is the Cashfolws of a so-called growth stock or a well-established company. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFVALUEPD1
Date created
2021-02-25
Index level
High watermark
102.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

khloton
Registered since 2015-10-16
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios