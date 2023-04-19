Fat Dividend 2017

Skip to content
+3.4%
since 07/07/2017
+0.2%
1 Year
+0.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
-19.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2,112 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

This portffolio was created as value selection which started in July 2017. I selected companies with small P/E ratio. I selected companies with growng earnings per share. I selected companies with dividend yield at least 3%.

Master data

Symbol

WFVJUL2017

Date created

07/07/2017

Index level

-

High watermark

103.1

Investment Universe

