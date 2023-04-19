Fat Dividend 2017
+3.4%
since 07/07/2017
+0.2%
1 Year
+0.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
-19.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2,112 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
This portffolio was created as value selection which started in July 2017. I selected companies with small P/E ratio. I selected companies with growng earnings per share. I selected companies with dividend yield at least 3%.
Master data
Symbol
WFVJUL2017
Date created
07/07/2017
Index level
-
High watermark
103.1