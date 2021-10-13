JHWs Stock Picking
Performance
+0.7 %since 2021-10-01
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-3.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-10-08 at 04:00 pmUS9892071054Price EUR 429.900 3.8 %
Sell 2021-10-08 at 04:00 pmUS9108734057Price EUR 9.250 3.7 %
Trading Idea
Selektion von Aktien zu 100% auf fundemantaler Basis, dabei vermehrt auf Wachstumsunternehmen mit solider Value-Basis. Handel orientiert sich an technischen Parametern auf Basis von Volumen und Price-Action. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFWINDELER
Date created
|2021-10-01
|Index level
High watermark
|101.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2018-06-13
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis