Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

WochenTrading2023

TradingWinner

Last Login: 03/07/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+16.9%
since 02/13/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-11.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
21 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesem wikifolio soll mit Optionsscheinen eine überdurchschnittliche Rendite erzielt werden; entsprechend ist das Risiko höher als im Aktienhandel. Entscheidungsfindung: Chartanalyse Anlagehorizont: kurzfristig

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFWOTR2023

Date created

02/13/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

116.9

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Das Polit-Büro

Dr. Elmar Peine

+23.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

JoHa Market Opportunities

Jochen Hanke

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Canvas

Richard Dobetsberger

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+18.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Momentumstrategie Deutschland

Doris Beer

+18.5%
Ø-Perf. per year