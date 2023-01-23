Yarax
-0.3%
since 01/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.2%
Max loss
0.54
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
11 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Der Markt regelt das! Wir investieren nur in Apple Spotify und Tesla. Wir glauben das Jakob Rothschild ein guter Mann ist und er der Welt nur gutes geben kann. Unsere Lieblingsfilme sind Theo Wolf oder wallstreet und fight Club. Wir haben eine Sigma Einstellung und besiegen jeden! #freeYoungThug
Master data
Symbol
WFYARAK300
Date created
01/12/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0