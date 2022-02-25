Investment in Future Tech

Handelsidee

Long-term venture investment in new technologies. It has high risks and huge profits in case of successful scaling of its technology or product. Priority in the portfolio will be given to biotech and fintech companies that are at the very beginning of their journey with the goal of being the first to enter companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Moderna and others and get the maximum profit from them during their most active years of growth. mehr anzeigen

