Futuremark - Biotechs

In order for you to achieve the maximum return in the field of biology and biotechnology, companies are evaluated according to a specially developed scoring system, which is also used in my other wikifolios but is now even better adapted to this wikifolio through adjustments regarding the field of biology. A maximum of 45 points can be achieved in the scoring process, which is composed of fundamental data as well as forecasts and the general business model.

The individual company stocks are selected on a long-term basis of more than 2 years, since a large part of the companies will profit in the long term.



In this wikifolio up to 25 stocks will be included, which are related to biotechnology and profit from the trend.

