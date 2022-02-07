Handelsidee

Bet on Progress…



This wikifolio strives to invest in the biggest forces of progress that are driving some of the most significant changes in our civilization over the next decades. Let's call them Investment Themes (listed below), which define this investment universe. This wikifolio tries to invest in these themes through publicly traded stocks of innovative companies around the world – global changemakers – that strive to earn profits by making lives better or easier for millions of people. This portfolio of global changemakers is a definitive bet on global innovation and progress.



…with a disciplined Investment Process



Thematic Investing is a top-down approach. But when the holdings of this portfolio are chosen, a rigorous bottom-up process comes to play, which has been refined for nearly 15 years. The process is designed to investment opportunities with positive optionality – a high probability of upside and a low probability of downside. To find these opportunities, expertise in both Fundamental and Technical Analysis are combined. The selected companies have several things in common:

1. operate in the right investment themes

2. have a distinct competitive advantage

3. have a wide economic moat - to protect that competitive advantage

4. have a clear growth strategy for the next 5-10 years

5. have unreasonably low growth expectations built into their stock price, given the 4 attributes listed above.

Once a company is selected, time-tested Technical Analysis models are used to find optimal entry and exit points. Technical Analysis works in concert with Fundamental Analysis to help protect returns and mitigate risk.



Investment Themes



1. AI & Big Data

2. Autonomous & Electro Mobility

3. Finance & Fintech

4. Healthcare Tech

5. India

6. Industry 4.0 & IoT

7. Media & Entertainment

8. Renewable Energy

9. Retail

10. Urbanization

11. 5G Networks



The outlook is long-term and the whole investment portfolio without any leveraged products shall be investable.



