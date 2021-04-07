Smart Grid virtual power plan

Handelsidee

There is a lot of hype about renewable energies. In my opinion, it has been forgotten that this typ of electricity is needing smart grids. Renewable energies can only be integrated into current power grids to a certain extent. Renewable energies occur depending on environmental influences and not according to current demand. Smart grids optimizes the cooperation between power generators, energy storage systems and power consumer units. A virtual power plant is an interconnection of decentralized power generation units, such as photovoltaic systems. So they can be seen as part of Smart Grids.



With this Wikifolio you invest in listed companies that operate in this market. The selection is reviewed and adjusted every six months. Relevant cross-cutting issues (e.g. cybersecurity) are also taken into account. mehr anzeigen

