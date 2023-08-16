DNS Space Technologies
Handelsidee
The exploration of space and the unreachable has occupied and interested us humans for millennia. The idea of this portfolio is to invest in companies in the field of space technologies, satellites, interstellar communication and space equipment. Since various approaches are available for this future field, the aim is to achieve the greatest possible diversification of the shares, with a cap of 10% per share. This diversification also allows investments in companies that are only indirectly connected to space travel, for example as suppliers or equipment providers. Nevertheless, as innovative, expanding companies, they make a significant contribution to conquering space for humankind.
Stammdaten
WFSPACETEX
08.08.2023
