Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

MWG World Invest

MWGInvest

Performance

  • +4,5 %
    seit 23.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,9 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,91×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Our trading strategy is rule-based and enables our traders to make decisions free of emotions and in an objective manner.

MWG World Invest focuses on investing into shares of A-listed companies worldwide (such as Dow Jones, NASDAQ, DAX, FTSE, etc.)

Our risk management requires a minimum 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio by risking a maximum of 2% of the total equity per trade. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000MWGWI
Erstellungsdatum
23.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
102,8

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

MWGInvest
Mitglied seit 23.03.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios