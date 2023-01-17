Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Bullenkampf

Weincent65

Letzter Login: 17.01.2023

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
-0,3 %
seit 15.01.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,3 %
Max Verlust
0,40
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

7 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
2 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

News

Handelsidee

A watch list of 100 stocks has been identified. The stocks which habe been selected, have a correspondingly large market capitalization, attracted attention in the past through leaps in growth or have a solid financial position. The watch list will be revised at the beginning of each quarter. A proven and sustainable strategy is applied to the watchlist. If the criteria are met, the correspondingly stock is bought. It may happen that a position accounts for up to 80% of the portfolio, if no other stock meets the criteria. A chash ratio of 10% is to be maintained permanently for the portfolio.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF00650000

Erstellungsdatum

15.01.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+17,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+12,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

PEYOS Beste

Peyo Sivenov

+11,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+11,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr