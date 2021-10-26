Handelsidee

Human Factors and Ergonomics is the domain of research that focuses on human centered product development, processes, and working environments. It is built on discovery of knowledge concerning the characteristics of human beings that are applicable to the design of systems and devices of all kinds. Therefore, human capabilities, usability, technology acceptance, trust in automation, and the perceived stress in working environments play a predominant role in evaluation of technical systems. This portfolio focuses on companies and ventures that target and optimize these issues in the core of their business. I aim to include those who outperform the competition in this area of research. mehr anzeigen

