Core Netherlands 25 Tracker

Handelsidee

This wikifolio aims to track the performance of an index, which consists of the 25 largest and most frequently traded equity securities on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The investment universe are European equities.

The fund will be re-balanced based on changes by the respective index, which are done on the third Friday of each quarter (March, June, September, December), depending on the outcomes of the March annual review and the other quarterly fast entry or replacement reviews. mehr anzeigen

