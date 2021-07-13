Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Golden butterfly on steroids

LarryLobster

Performance

  • +0,1 %
    seit 12.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,1 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,37×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

The wikifolio "Golden butterfly on steroids" is based on the idea to achieve long-term and constant high returns and to maximize the risk-adjusted return. For this purpose, the standard composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio is supplemented by assets with higher expected returns. This is done through detailed screening of macroeconomic conditions and at the discretion of the creator. Depending on the market cycle, it is thus conceivable to add high yield bonds, cryptocurrencies via certificates and other instruments (especially Bitcoin as digital gold), smart beta ETFs and sector bets, etc., using the composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio as a basic framework.

The target composition of the portfolio is as follows:
40% equities
40% high yield bonds
10% Gold
10% Bitcoin mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0GOLDBOS
Erstellungsdatum
12.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

LarryLobster
Mitglied seit 19.06.2019
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios