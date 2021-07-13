Golden butterfly on steroids
Performance
+0,1 %seit 12.07.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-0,1 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,37×Risiko-Faktor
Noch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 12.07.2021 um 15:36IE00BMW3QX54Kurs EUR 22,070 5,4 %
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
The wikifolio "Golden butterfly on steroids" is based on the idea to achieve long-term and constant high returns and to maximize the risk-adjusted return. For this purpose, the standard composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio is supplemented by assets with higher expected returns. This is done through detailed screening of macroeconomic conditions and at the discretion of the creator. Depending on the market cycle, it is thus conceivable to add high yield bonds, cryptocurrencies via certificates and other instruments (especially Bitcoin as digital gold), smart beta ETFs and sector bets, etc., using the composition of the Golden Butterfly portfolio as a basic framework.
The target composition of the portfolio is as follows:
40% equities
40% high yield bonds
10% Gold
10% Bitcoin mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF0GOLDBOS
Erstellungsdatum
|12.07.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 19.06.2019
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse