World High Performer 20x

The idea of this portfolio is to invest in "High Performer" Stocks (HPF). These HPFs are shares that have achieved an average performance of at least 20 percent over the last five years. The investment strategy does not follow a fixed index and can therefore vary, but the aim is to achieve the highest possible performance with a high degree of stock diversity. The weighting of the stocks does not follow any fixed rules and is mainly based on performance, but with a cap of 5% per company. Companies that would fall into the HPF category due to a sudden rise (or Hype) are excluded. Instead, care is taken to ensure that the shares experience a continuous increase in value. The investment horizon is designed for a long-term investment. The primary focus is on strong performing companies with a high market value and a strong unique selling proposition in order to be able to hope for the best possible performance over the coming years. However, smaller, riskier companies with great potential are not excluded from the evaluation and can be added to the portfolio.