Digging Deeper

clownmemeautist

Performance

  • +5,7 %
    seit 13.10.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -1,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,52×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The general thesis of this Wikifolio is that Bitcoin is the new digital gold and will over time perform many of its functions and more. Much like with Gold it is likely that Bitcoin mining companies will be even more profitable than Bitcoin itself, provided that these are carefully selected and traded. This is what I aim to do here. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFDIGGDEEP
Erstellungsdatum
13.10.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
102,3

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

clownmemeautist
Mitglied seit 02.10.2021
