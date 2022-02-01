day trading the news
Performance
-
+9,8 %seit 28.01.2022
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,3 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,93×Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee
I am trying to maximize the portefolio value by short swing trades of max 5-10 days holding time.
Small caps and high risk trades can be part of that, though I´ll focus on value stocks with a certain rebound potential.
I´ll manage the risk by the involved volume of each trade, limiting the loss very very closely.
Various markets will be used, though mainly NASDAQ stocks.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFHGHRSKXX
|
Erstellungsdatum
|28.01.2022
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|107,4
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 08.04.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse