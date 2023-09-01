Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
JustTRade Header

Du zahlst noch Orderprovision für deine Trades?

Nutze jetzt die Möglichkeiten von justTRADE und investiere um EUR 0 Orderprovision (zzgl. marktübliche Spreads) in wikifolio-Zertifikate.
Mehr erfahren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Global Nascent Opportunities

MidasCap

Letzter Login: 01.09.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+2,3 %
seit 09.08.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-8,3 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
22 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

My investment strategy centers around the extensive global stock universe, emphasizing the (emerging) technology sector. The focus will be on businesses with a market capitalization of ideally below $10bn, while allowing some flexibility for standout opportunities with stellar financial profiles and significant potential for future growth. While I maintain a global approach, there's a particular emphasis on emerging regions. My attention will be directed towards companies that are making notable advancements in nascent markets, such as Artificial Intelligence, Medical Technologies, etc. While the strategy is predominantly geared towards technology-driven sectors, I reserve the right to opportunistically include selected stocks from more conventional sectors such as energy, manufacturing, etc. to lower overall portfolio volatility and distribute macro risks. The inclusion of these stocks is hinging upon a thoughtful evaluation of market conditions and the unique value propositions that these businesses offer. An essential aspect of this strategy is prudent risk management. I will steer clear of derivatives, as Wikifolio currently only offers unfavorable security derivates issued by banks. Instead, a regular portfolio rebalancing and proactive approach to securing gains on stocks that display unfavorable Chance-Risk-Ratios shall be utilized. Additionally, macroeconomic changes are closely monitored, as they can necessitate adjustments in the portfolio's cash position. This ensures a balanced portfolio that maintains a controlled risk profile. I will provide updates upon the portfolio development in reasonable intervals. In summary, this Wikifolio is designed for risk-affine investors who seek exceptional growth and are both region agnostic and seek to participate in the forefront of innovation. My commitment is to navigate the markets prudently, manage risk effectively, and communicate timely, with the aim of delivering superior returns.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFMIDASGNO

Erstellungsdatum

09.08.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

103,3

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+16,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+11,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Counter Trading - Aktien long

Markus Kalteis

+14,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+18,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+9,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+25,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+21,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+11,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG