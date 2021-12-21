SP500 Oversold Opportunities SA

Handelsidee

This wikifolio uses quantitative methods and technical analysis to try to buy stocks with active management. The investment universe should be that of large-cap American stocks (S&P 500).

The idea is to buy up to 10 securities trying to select among those that have very low prices compared to their average value and trying to keep them in the portfolio until their price has grown in the short term. If better opportunities arise then the least promising stocks in the portfolio could be sold in favour of the new opportunities.

The allocation takes place by trying to divide the capital equally. The investment horizon for this wikifolio should be considered medium to long term. mehr anzeigen

