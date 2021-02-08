Alle wikifolios
WallstreetBets BANG

Can Gerling
CanGer

Performance

  • -45,6 %
    seit 31.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -49,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,72×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Wallstreetbets Portfolio

This Portfolio represents the stocks presented in the r/wallstreetbets Reddit forum.

This is considered to be a YOLO Portfolio and very high risk.

If you like STONKS you will like this a lot.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFWSBBANG1
Erstellungsdatum
31.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

CanGer
Can Gerling
Mitglied seit 07.11.2020
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

