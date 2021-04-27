22ndMichael

I started reading investing books when I was 16 (one of my business class teachers recommended me my first books about emotions, options, certificates, value investing, chart analysis). With 19 I started trading mainly with options (max. leverage 10x), equities, and 200€. By the end of my studies I had accumulated 8500€ after 6 years and that is how I financed my Bachelor and Master Studies as a student. Due to my passion for financial markets, my bachelor in Business Administration had a specialization in finance. My first Masters Degree is a M.A. Controlling, Accounting, and Finance from the University of Pforzheim, my second Masters is a M.Sc. Corporate Finance and Accounting from the University of Kraków. I have a Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst Certificate from the CFI Institute and work in restructuring with focus in operational & financial restructuring, as also debt advisory. During my studies, I prepared multiple equity research papers and participated in Corporate Valuation competitions. I do weekly fundamental analyses of financials and markets to keep my skillset sharp. My approach is long-term equities with focus on future application. This approach is based on long-term market hypotheses (e.g. "In a greenhouse optimized world, heavy and long-range energy segments will be powered by green hydrogen."). The portfolio is based on companies working on the economy in the 22nd Century. show more

Experience in securities trading Risk class 1: 3 or more years Risk class 2: 3 or more years Risk class 3: 3 or more years Risk class 4: 3 or more years Risk class 5: 3 or more years