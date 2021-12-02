22nd One-Year-Cycle Play
Last Login: 2021-12-02
Performance
-
-5.1 %since 2021-11-23
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-6.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-11-23 at 09:23 pmDE000A3GPSP7Price EUR 23.602 1.7 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Cycle Factor Model: Stocks are picked by weighted factor model based on macro movement (real inflation, equity cap, bond cap, cross-asset inflation, money supply momentum). Weight is balanced between operating and commodity driven stocks. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF22NDOYCP
|
Date created
|2021-11-23
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Michael Mayrhans
Registered since 2021-03-23