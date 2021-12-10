See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

22nd Raw-Materials Energy Play

Michael Mayrhans
22ndMichael

Performance

  • -3.4 %
    since 2021-12-02
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.96×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Cycle Factor Model: Stocks are picked by weighted factor model based on macro movement (real inflation, equity cap, bond cap, cross-asset inflation, money supply momentum). Weight is balanced between operating and commodity driven stocks.
show more

Master data

Symbol
WF22NDRMEP
Date created
2021-12-02
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

22ndMichael
Michael Mayrhans
Registered since 2021-03-23
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios