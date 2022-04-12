Top wikifolio AI ML Asset Selection FinPtech +0.8 % since Beginning - 1 Year TOP WIKIFOLIO TRADE Buy 2022-04-12 at 09:03 am VERTEX PHARMAC. DL-,01 US92532F1003 Price (EUR) 257.550 7.8% Last Activity AI ML Asset Selection Welcome! During the test phase markets moved sideways and suffered a crash due to the Russian war against Ucraine. Since our approach performs best in generally upwards moving markets, mainly strategic positions were created. Especially, the positions in commodities and energy performed very well. The tech positions (Tesla, Nvidia) are expected to become profitable.