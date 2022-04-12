See all wikifolios
AI ML Asset Selection

FinPtech

Performance

  • +0.8 %
    since 2021-10-24
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -19.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.95×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

"AI/ML Asset Selection" uses techniques from Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify short-term trades in bullish markets from a preselected universe of S&P 500 stocks. This universe may be extended in the future. During sideways trending market phases the portfolio switches to more stable positions. The overall approach combines expert knowledge and algorithms from ML/AI as well as modern statistics and optimization. These trades are augmented by a couple of basis investments. Investment approach and the design of the portfolio selection process has been designed and is continuously developed by Professor Steland (RWTH Aachen University) taking into leading research on finance, artificial intelligence & machine learning, statistics and capital markets.

Master data

Symbol
WF0AIMLSP5
Date created
2021-10-24
Index level
High watermark
106.1

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

FinPtech
Registered since 2021-10-24
