AI ML Asset Selection
Last Login: 2022-04-12
Performance
-
+0.8 %since 2021-10-24
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-19.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.95×Risk factor
Trading Idea
"AI/ML Asset Selection" uses techniques from Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify short-term trades in bullish markets from a preselected universe of S&P 500 stocks. This universe may be extended in the future. During sideways trending market phases the portfolio switches to more stable positions. The overall approach combines expert knowledge and algorithms from ML/AI as well as modern statistics and optimization. These trades are augmented by a couple of basis investments. Investment approach and the design of the portfolio selection process has been designed and is continuously developed by Professor Steland (RWTH Aachen University) taking into leading research on finance, artificial intelligence & machine learning, statistics and capital markets.
show more
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF0AIMLSP5
|
Date created
|2021-10-24
|Index level
|
High watermark
|106.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-10-24