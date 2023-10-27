Michael Bergmann

Top wikifolio High Quality Dividend Growth MichaelB -1.3 % since Beginning - 1 Year TOP WIKIFOLIO TRADE Buy 2023-10-26 at 05:20 pm MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. CA56501R1064 Price (EUR) 16.600 5.0% Last Activity High Quality Dividend Growth Deutsche Börse trades at around 16,5x earnings as of today. This is cheaper than the 20 year average of 19,6x. The forward PE with expected earnings of 9,68€ per share suggests a ratio of only 16,1x. Valueation looks pretty fair to my view at this time. Growth The company grew operating earnings and revenue around 14-15% per cent per annum since 2019. Analysts expect to future growth to drop to 7,5% in 2024 and only 3% in 2025 according to seeking alpha and fast graphs. This my one reason for the weakness in shareprice lately. If we assume a historical grow rate at 14% the share is undervalued. according to the graham formula it should trade at around 20-22x earnings. Implied forward shareprice of 190€ in 2024. If we assume a growth of around half the amount, shares are looking fairly valued. The worst case scenario with only 3% growth comes to a valuation of only 115€ per share in 2025 (expected EPS of 10,5€). Debt Deutsche Boerse added 3,0 Billion euros to their debt load to finance the aquisition of SimCorp. Resulting in 8,5 billion euros of debt. The expected EBITDA lays around 2,8B for 2023. Resulting in a pro forma 3,1x debt/EBITDA. This is far more than managemts target of 1,7x to retain it's credit rating of AA-. To be fair, at the end of FY2022 the number stood at 1,4x. With an addition of SimCorp I will assume a 170M€ -200M€ contribution from SimCorp including synergies. The new debt is supposed to come from 3 new bonds with a coupon of around 3,8%. Witch is very good in those times. Around 115M€ of addiotional interest payments have to be paid in the future. The the next maturing bond will be payable in october 2024 (500M). The next will be a 500M€ bond in February 2026. SimCorp Transaction The price for SimCorp seems to be quite hight. Assuming a transaction cost of over 3B€, no significant debt and and EBITDA of around 150M€. This translates to an EV/EBIDTA multiple of over 20. Fairly pricey in my opinion. Managament seems to put a lot of trust in the growth capabilities of the acquisition. Probably another point why share price thumbles in the recent weeks. Debt needs to come down rather quickly. The october 2024 bonds trades at 95% of the nominal value. It's not a screaming buy, but a small opportunity to buy back this bond at a small premium. SimCorp as a devision of Deutsche Boerse should have a better reach to customers and some synergies can be realized. Nevertheless, management needs to deliver. Dividend The dividend has been raised since 2015 (€ basis). Management targets a 40% to 60% payout ratio. The dividend from 2022 was 3,6€. The minimal expected dividend for 2023 should stand at 3,87€ (9,68€ expected earnings * 0,4). Aslong as the company and earnings growth, I would expect the dividend to grow as well. The low payout ratio, growth of the dividend and managements target of distributung cash to the shareholders reflects my assumption of a high quality dividend stock.