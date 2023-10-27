Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

High Quality Dividend Growth

MichaelB

Last Login: 10/27/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.3%
since 12/4/2022
-0.5%
Performance (1mo)
0.8%
Volatility (max)
-1.8%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Buy and hold wonderful dividend-paying companies at least at fair prices. Sell only when there is a very high valuation or when the investment thesis is broken. Stocks may be added to the portfolio when the fundamentals and the valuation indicate it. The focus should be on high-quality businesses with a business moat, with great management and decent growth potential. The value investing approach may be the basis for every investment decision. The portfolio should be concentrated. Diversification (or building an ETF-like portfolio) is not the goal. The goal is to find a rather small number of companies, invest in them, and stay invested. Risk should be reduced by paying a low enough price for the business, understanding the business economics, and looking at the fundamentals. Occasionally, non-dividend-paying stocks can be added for a number of reasons: a potential dividend payer in the future or a great, wide-moated business that is on sale. Under certain circumstances, the portfolio can be spiced with very contrarian opportunities. The price must be so low that the risk to the downside is very limited. By design, the portfolio is long-term oriented. The contrarian approach (buy low or when no one wants to buy) is often underperforming in the short term, but should outperform in the long run.

Master data

Symbol

WFHQDGR666

Date created

12/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

99.8

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

PEYOS Beste

Peyo Sivenov

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+7.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Chancen übergreifend

Andre Domaschke

+14.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+3.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG