Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Top-Ten 2000

tmaster2387

Last Login: 08/14/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.0%
since 8/10/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Selektive Aktienauswahl im Rahmen eines mittel-bis langfristigen Anlagehorizonts, Bevorzugte Anlageländer sind die USA und Deutschland und andere Industrieländer. Bei der Aktienselektion finden Wachstumschancen, eine solide Unternehmensbilanz, keine oder niedrige Verschuldung sowie eine solide Kursentwicklung der letzten fünf Jahre besondere Beachtung.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00060612

Date created

08/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+9.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value+

Dirk Uhle

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+7.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+22.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG