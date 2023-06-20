bailosellhai

Skip to content
+37.7%
since 11/25/2020
+23.9%
1 Year
+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
-17.4%
Max loss
0.66
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Trading Idea

Mittlere Anlageperspektive mit begründeten Abweichungen nach unten und nach oben. Sorgfältige Auswahl nach Fundamentalanalyse, keine Charttechnik Im Wesentlichen Konzentration auf Deutschland. Diversifizierung Nachhaltigkeit ESG-Kriterien "snowflake"-Aspekte wie bei simply wall st

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00076889

Date created

11/25/2020

Index level

-

High watermark

139.7

Investment Universe

