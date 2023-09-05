Julians Portfolio
+0.4%
since 8/28/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
10 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Erster Versuch eines eigenen Portfolios im Rahmen des International Stock Market Trainee Programms. Erster Versuch eines eigenen Portfolios im Rahmen des International Stock Market Trainee Programms.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0009999F
Date created
08/28/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.8