LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Schwerpunkt Asien

CommentAI

Last Login: 06/27/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+6.4%
since 05/06/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
52 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Schwerpunkt asiatische Aktien, es werden Unternehmen mit langfristigem Potential ausgewählt. Aktien in diesem Wikifolios sind vorwiegend von Unternehmen aus China, Japan, Korea und ggf. weiteren Ländern, je nach Verfügbarkeit auf Wikifolio. Es wird beabsichtigt vorwiegend langfrist zu investieren und ggf. zu rebalancieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000ASIAF

Date created

05/06/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

105.7

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Healthcare

Martin Fischbach

+10.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Mobility of Tomorrow

Gabriel Vogel

+36.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+19.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Online Marketing Rockstars

Torsten Hautmann

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+17.0%
Ø-Perf. per year