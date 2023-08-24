Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

TreeStone Umbrella

BenLin

Last Login: 08/24/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+3.0%
since 2/10/2023
-0.8%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-3.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
195 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Value-Ansatz mit wenig Volatilität und gesundem Wachstum. Es werden Qualitätswerte anhand von quantitativen Analysen sowie Management Entscheidungen berücksichtigt. Globales Anlageuniversum mit Schwerpunkt Europa. Aktienquote bis zu 100%

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000BENLI

Date created

02/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

103.9

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Asset Architect

Veli Uslu

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+24.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Momentumstrategie Deutschland

Doris Beer

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

The next forbidden Fruit

Florian Hiller

+19.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+4.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG