Darvasfolio

Lockman

Last Login: 11/16/2022

+5.6%
since 11/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
1.17
Risk factor

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Simple trading with fundamental analysis, fair valuation and technical analysis. Adil değerleme programları ve algoritmalarımla kar realize ediyorum.Focus on what is, not what you want it to be… With 20 years of experience, I focus on profit margin.

Symbol

WF000BEST9

Date created

11/14/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

106.1

Investment Universe

