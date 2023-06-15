Blockchain AI Solution
-3.4%
since 06/13/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
17%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Investiert werden kann in alle Wertpapiere die im Krypto und KI Sektor ihr Kerngeschäft bilden. Für Kauf und Verkaufsentscheidungen sollen Sentiment und Momentum Indikatoren verwendet werden. Die Anlagedauer ist überwiegend mittel bis langfristig.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000BLAIS
Date created
06/13/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0