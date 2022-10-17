Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

IPCI_NOBODY

IPCI

Last Login: 10/17/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.4%
since 09/30/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
17 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 200 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Nachhaltiges handeln mit stabile Werte ,wird immer aktualisiert ,Nationale und internationale Werte auch mit gute Dividende Aktien .Mein Ziel ist Erfolgreiches handeln auch in Krisenzeiten mit weiner Risiko.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000CALIS

Date created

09/30/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+21.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality fundamental Selection

Peter Schrey

+7.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

MHEQ Global Champions Defensiv

Michael Hater

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+14.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

absehbar gehebelt

Manfred Weber

+147.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+34.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Resilient Asset Allocation DYN

Andreas Duscher

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year