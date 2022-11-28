Hedge Fund VIPs
-0.8%
since 11/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.58
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Dieses wikifolio soll in die beliebtesten Long Positionen der US Hedge Fonds investieren. Es wird eine jährliches Rebalancing angestrebt. Die Ausrichtung des wikifolios ist grundsätzlich langfristig.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFHEDGEVIP
Date created
11/24/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0