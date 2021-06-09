EAP_SS21_CGMR Capital

Trading Idea

The CGMR Capital Fund follows an investment strategy which enables meaningful participation within the ongoing change in our world and society. We define three main topics where we believe attractive growth exists (sustainability, technology and stay-at-home). Within the broad borders of these topics we identify various, narrower fields with interesting investment potential (nutrition, e-commerce, healthtech, green power, fintech, gaming, AI and robotics, e-mobility, and home office). For each of the narrower topics we invest in one to three longer term core investments. They are accompanied with shorter term and frequently changing opportunity investments. For both core and opportunity investments, we utilize fundamental analysis. Technical analysis however also plays a significant role in opportunity investments. As our strategy is centered in the changes occurring around us, the narrower topics may be changed if other fields with more investment potential arise in the course of the fund’s life. show more