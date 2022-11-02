Register
Chris sein Revier

ABH

Last Login: 11/02/2022

+1.8%
since 10/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Handel mit Zertifikaten, Aktien und allem was ein Gewinn bringen kann. Besseres Verständnis zum handeln von Strukturierten Produkten wie z.B. Knock-outs und Optionsscheinen sowie Optionen. Glück auf...

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000CK018

Date created

10/31/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

