LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

DiverserMix

tmaster277

Last Login: 07/04/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+24.7%
since 08/14/2019
-27.8%
1 Year
+7.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
-50.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1,054 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Mischung aus diversen Titeln zur Streuung von Risiko und der Möglichkeit für gleichmäßiges Wachstum. Teilweise Aktien mit hoher Dividendenausschüttung, Wachstumstitel und eine Beimischung von speziellen ETF´s.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000DIMIX

Date created

08/14/2019

Index level

-

High watermark

179.5

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

TransCelerate

Richard Dobetsberger

+7.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+16.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Succestecbrands

Wilfried Schopges

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year