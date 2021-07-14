Disruptive Technologien Fond
Performance
-2.2 %since 2021-07-13
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-1.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent events
Buy 2021-07-13 at 10:14 pmCH0042615283Price EUR 304.000 4.6 %
Trading Idea
Dieses Wikifolio umfasst disruptive Technologien. Dazu zählen die Cybersecurity, Fintech, 3D Druck, SaaS, Cloud, Telemedizin, Microchips und Batterietechnologie. Diese Trends werden sich in den nächsten Jahren fortsetzen. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WF000DISTF
Date created
|2021-07-13
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-10-18