DO NOT TOUCH
-2.4%
since 05/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.4%
Max loss
0.34
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
28 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Unternehmen, die ich nicht einmal mit einer Zange anfassen würde, weil ich das Geschäftsmodell in meiner Vorstellung einer (nahezu) idealen Welt für nicht skalierbar profitabel halte oder das Produkt/Management einfach für nicht gut/überbewertet
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000DNT99
Date created
05/23/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
102.0