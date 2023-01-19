Europa Mid- und Large-Cap
-1.1%
since 01/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.51
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
High Conviction, long only Ansatz Sehr konzentriertes Portfolio, wobei darauf geachtet wird, langfristig stilneutral zu investieren (weder Value - noch Growth-Titel werden bevorzugt) 10% der Titel können ausserhalb des Universums (MSCI Europe) angelegt werden.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000EULMC
Date created
01/16/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.5