Freifach Boerse A spekulativ

cester

Performance

  • -1.0 %
    since 2021-02-22
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.40×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Spekulatives Portfolio für Einzelaktien. Das Portfolio ist Basis für das Freifach. Es darf in Einzelaktien, Derivate und Futures investiert werden. Maximales Gewicht einer Einzelpsoition ist 10 Prozent. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000FBA1S
Date created
2021-02-22
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

cester
Registered since 2013-07-03
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

