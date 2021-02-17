FDA Basis
Last Login: 2021-02-17
Performance
-
-0.2 %since 2021-02-16
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-16 at 04:41 pmDE000A0S9GB0Price EUR 48.128 10.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Musterdepot welches als ein Basis-Portfolio betrachtet werden könnte mit einer Allokation in (bzw. in Produkte bezogen auf) internationale Aktien, internationale Anleihen, Rohstoffe und weitere Assets. Anfallende Ausschüttungen können reinvestiert werden. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000FDABA
|
Date created
|2021-02-16
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-12