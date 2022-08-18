FINANZMOBY 30 UND 3
-0.4%
since 08/17/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.41
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Handelsidee: Langfristige Anlage in 30 Aktienunternehmen und 3 ETFs. Dabei soll das bekannte Prinzip 70 % Welt und 30 % Emerging Markets eingehalten werden. Die Anteile werden regelmäßig rebalanciert. Sollte sich ein Anteil unregelmäßig negativ zum Markt entwickeln, soll ein adäquater Austausch erfolgen.
Master data
Symbol
WF000FM303
Date created
08/17/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0