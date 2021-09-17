Gabrielle Trading
Last Login: 2021-09-17
Performance
-
-0.3 %since 2021-09-17
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-09-17 at 10:51 amNL0000009827Price USD 219.801 23.7 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Momentum trading of US and European stocks.
Trades held from a few days to a few months.
After 7 years of trading I have come to the following conclusion : prices don't reflect the value of a company, they reflect the consensus between buyers and sellers who are irrational.
Finding a great company can result in positive gains on the long term but I believe that investing in companies based only on their fundamentals only isn't the most efficient way to allocate capital : stocks of great companies can be slow to grow for some periods or even go down while worthless companies can grow tens or hundreds of percent at the same time.
I therefore allocate money into fast growing momentum stocks during their extension phase and exit when their growth slows down, allowing capital to always be allocated where the growth is the strongest. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000GABRI
|
Date created
|2021-09-17
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-09-17
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis