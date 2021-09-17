See all wikifolios
Gabrielle Trading

GabrielleTradin

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2021-09-17
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Momentum trading of US and European stocks.
Trades held from a few days to a few months.
After 7 years of trading I have come to the following conclusion : prices don't reflect the value of a company, they reflect the consensus between buyers and sellers who are irrational.
Finding a great company can result in positive gains on the long term but I believe that investing in companies based only on their fundamentals only isn't the most efficient way to allocate capital : stocks of great companies can be slow to grow for some periods or even go down while worthless companies can grow tens or hundreds of percent at the same time.
I therefore allocate money into fast growing momentum stocks during their extension phase and exit when their growth slows down, allowing capital to always be allocated where the growth is the strongest. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000GABRI
Date created
2021-09-17
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

GabrielleTradin
Registered since 2021-09-17
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

